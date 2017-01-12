Ryan Glasspiegel previews the NFL Divisional Round on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As hard as it might be for those in the Windy City, those around football are saluting the rivals from up north as the playoffs start.

The Packers won six-straight games to end the regular season then blew out the Giants in their Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field last Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career after struggling mid-season and suddenly the Packers are a darkhorse pick to win the Super Bowl.

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead would agree, since he follows the Packers closely. He discussed his thoughts on the team's recent surge on Thursday's Sports Feed on CLTV. He also discussed the other three Divisional Playoff games in his two segments with Lauren Magiera on the program.

