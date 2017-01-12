× Monkeys mourn ‘death’ of fake monkey in new BBC documentary

A somewhat sad clip is coming out of the BBC’s new “Spy in the Wild” documentary series.

The show creators took a monkey robot hooked up with a video camera and put it into a family of Langur monkeys so they could observe them. As a result, the real monkeys bonded with the fake monkey.

When the robot monkey falls to the ground, the family responds as though it has died. In the video, they gather around the robot monkey, hugging each other and appear to grieve.

