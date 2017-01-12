× Man says he was knocked unconscious by porta-potty; Sues suburban golf course

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A golfer is suing a local golf course because he was seriously injured while playing.

He was struck by a porta-potty on a forklift.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Brian Berg was watching his shot at Fox Run Golf Links in Elk Grove Village in August.

He claims a course worker was driving the forklift on the golf cart path and the porta-potty was blocking the driver’s view.

Berg says he was knocked unconscious and his injuries ranged from bruising to cuts and a cracked rib.

The lawsuit claims the driver was negligent and is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.