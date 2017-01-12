Lunchbreak: Samosas, prepared by Mango Pickle chef Marisa Paolillo

Chef Marisa Paolillo

Mango Pickle Indian Bistro

5842 N. Broadway

Chicago

(773) 944-5555

www.mangopicklechicago.com

Samosas

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

2 Tbs ghee or clarified butter (if you use butter, you need to reduce the amount of water)

3 pinches ajwain seeds or caraway seeds

2 tsp salt

1/2 cup warm water

Directions:

Combine salt, ajwain or caraway seeds, and flour. Rub together the clarified butter and flour in between your hands (like biscuits). Add enough water to make the dough pliable. Don’t knead it just gather the dough together into a semi smooth ball. Rest the dough for 30 minutes. Fill the samosa with the filing of your choice. At Mango Pickle we use diced and roasted acorn squash will raw ginger, sautéed onion and a bit of cumin powder, coriander powder, cinnamon powder. You can use ground chicken, ground lamb. a common filling is boiled potato, pea, and carrots with sautéed onion, raw ginger and powdered spices. Indian food is bold, pungent, and with well-cooked spices – that you can find in most grocery stores: including green chilies, red chili powder, black pepper, turmeric, cumin and coriander – as long as you have those spices in sautéed onions, garlic you will have an Indian tasting dish. Roll the dough into a log that is 2-3 inches in diameter. let the dough rest for 30 minutes. Cut the log into in 1” thick rounds. roll the dough into a thin oblong; cut them half into semi-circles. Using your dominant hand, make a “cone” with the dough by placing the straight side of the semi-circle into the palm of your opposite hand, along the “L” of your forefinger and thumb. Fold the top corner down to the center the of the semi-circle. Fold the bottom corner up to the center of the semi-circle, making a “cone”. Then loosely fill the cone with your filling. Pinch the wide end of the cone together, sealing it. Deep fry the samosas until it is lightly golden. Let them cool and then re-fry them until golden.

Filling

1.5oz of cooked filling for every samosa. So if we are filling 6 samosas. We need 9oz.

That means 1 small acorn squash. Diced skin-on, tossed in 1/8 tsp salt 1/8 tsp red chili powder 1/8 tsp cumin powder 1/8 tsp coriander powder. Drizzled in oil and roasted at in 475 degree oven until soft. 1/2 of a yellow onion. Diced and sautéed in salt red chili powder and oil until soft. 2 Tablespoons of chopped raw ginger. Mix all.