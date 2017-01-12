LL Bean on defensive after Linda Bean’s political donation to Trump

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean likes to stay out of politics, yet a donation by a member of the Bean family is putting the retailer on the defensive.

The Maine-based company issued a statement late Sunday after being targeted for boycott for alleged ties to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

The founders of the hashtag #GrabYourWallet included Bean on the list after The Associated Press reported that L.L. Bean’s granddaughter, Linda Bean, contributed $60,000 to a political action committee supporting Trump. The donation exceeded the PAC’s contribution limit.

Bean Chairman Shawn Gorman said he’s “deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L. Bean as a supporter of any political agenda.”

He said there are nine other board members and 50 family owners and that Linda Bean’s donation shouldn’t speak for all of them, and that her political activity doesn’t reflect the company.

An anti-Trump group is calling for a boycott of L.L. Bean, but Linda Bean said in an interview that she will not back down.

“I’m not going to back down. I never back down.”

In a tweet this morning, Donald Trump thanked Linda for her support and courage saying, “Thank you Linda Bean of L.L. Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L. Bean.”