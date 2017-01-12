Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
Freezing Rain Advisory later Wednesday afternoon/evening north and west of Chicago
-
A little light snow or flurries at Chicago, but an ice storm will be developing downstate
-
Wet snow today, then spring-like 50s and rain on Christmas
-
Mild through Friday, then colder — then snow?
-
Sprawling Canadian high to divert next storm downstate
-
-
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area beginning Saturday evening
-
Another winter storm this weekend?
-
Winter Storm Warning issued for the Chicagoland area
-
How winter weather could snarl your holiday travel plans
-
Dozens of O’Hare flights cancelled due to windy weather
-
-
Sun returns, mild weekend ahead
-
Mostly mild weekend ahead
-
Warm, mild weekend ahead