LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — The athletic director and assistant coach at Lake Zurich High School have both resigned in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Their resignations were announced at a school meeting tonight, two and a half months after the locker room incident that prompted a police investigation.

Details of what happened have never been made public.

Heavily redacted documents refer to allegations of sexual abuse.

Officials closed the investigation in December, without any charges.