WGN-TV is seeking a General Assignment Reporter Per Diem!

Responsible for collecting, writing and narrating information regarding news events. Includes interviews, covering news conferences, news events and enterprise assignments. Must develop and organize facts for presentation on WGN News, CLTV, and our websites in a concise clear manner consistent with station goals and good journalistic practices; conduct live reports and interviews during newscasts; represent station in certain public functions, as assigned; and recommend and develop stories for coverage by station.

College degree required. Television reporting, including live on-the-scene reporting, is necessary; anchoring experience a plus; internet production skills are necessary. Knowledge of Chicago area preferred. Please submit a non-returnable DVD/tape with your resume.

Equal Opportunity Employer

IF INTERESTED, SEND COVER LETTER/RESUME TO:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387

Apply On-line: Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com and search for

keywords “General Assignment Reporter Per Diem”.