Bulls Game Notes For Thursday @ New York

* The Knicks have won four of the last five against the Bulls including a 117-104 win in Chicago earlier this season on November 4. New York has also won four of the last five at home against Chicago.

* The Bulls are 1-7 over their last eight road games, with the lone win during this time being against Cleveland on January 4 (106-94). Over these last eight road games, Chicago is scoring 95.9 points and is allowing 105.6 points.

* After missing a game on Monday, Derrick Rose returned Wednesday and scored 25 points on 11-of-16 (.688) shooting from the field in New York’s 98-97 loss to the 76ers. Rose had 15 points earlier this season in his first game against the Bulls on November 4.

* In Chicago’s 101-99 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday, rookie Denzel Valentine had a career-high 19 points off the bench on 5-of-11 (.455) shooting from three-point range. It was also the first time in Valentine’s career he scored in double figures.

* In five career games against the Bulls, Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and is shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Porzingis had 27 points and five rebounds when these teams played earlier this season on November 4.

* Dwyane Wade had season highs of 35 points and 10 rebounds against the Knicks when these teams played earlier this season on November 4. It was Wade’s first game with 35-plus points and 10-plus rebounds since March 25, 2011 against the 76ers when he had 39 points and 11 rebounds.