Amtrak seeks expansion but residents in north suburbs pushing back

You know what you’re getting, if you buy a house right next to railroad tracks.

But some suburban homeowners say a proposal to expand an Amtrak line that will increase train traffic is too much.

Amtrak wants to enhance its route from Chicago to Milwaukee from seven round trips a day to 10 to accommodate increased ridership. In order to provide that additional service, several modifications would have to be made along the rails on the route.

Amtrak is working with the Illinois and Wisconsin departments of transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration to add the service.

But some of the villages and residents impacted in the north suburbs are concerned and pushing back. They fear the new project would make the vibrations, noise and dust will be worse than they ever imagined.

There’s currently an environmental assessment of the project underway and the public has until Sunday to submit its feedback for that assessment.