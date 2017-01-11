Sprawling Canadian high to divert next storm downstate
-
Weekend storm could bring significant snow to Chicago area
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow
-
Winter storm moves into Chicago area
-
Storms possible as warmup begins next week
-
Mild through Friday, then colder — then snow?
-
-
Another winter storm this weekend?
-
‘Fairly significant snow event’ expected this weekend
-
Bitterly cold Arctic air moves into Chicago area — then more snow
-
As much as a half-foot of snow possible in portions of the Chicago area at week’s end
-
Bundle up, Chicago — it’s only going to get colder
-
-
Weather graphic: Two more days of Deep Freeze until warming takes over
-
Warmer temps and storms possible this week
-
Warm start to November ahead, storms possible Wednesday