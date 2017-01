CHICAGO – Two lanes of southbound Lake Shore Drive are blocked this afternoon due to a broken piece of equipment.

Broken crane has 2 left lanes blocked SB LSD past North Ave. Expect delays for p.m.rush. Crews working to move it. pic.twitter.com/ub46KE7Vj7 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 11, 2017

The Chicago Dept of Transportation says the the lanes are blocked just south of North Avenue, at approximately 1400 N. Lake Shore Drive.

Crews are working to remove the broken crane which was being used to perform maintenance work on Lake Shore Dr.

Delays are expected in the area.