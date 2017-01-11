× Chicago school official shot to death in car

CHICAGO — An executive at a school on Chicago’s Near West Side was shot to death.

People who knew Jason Goodfriend called him Jay, he was the business manager at the Chicago Tech Academy.

He was found Saturday, slumped over the wheel of his car, with a bullet through the head, in the 1300 block of West Hastings, not far from the school. The car’s engine was still running when the body was discovered.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Goodfriend’s family.