Police searching for ‘leotard bandit’ after bizarre dance store robbery

MISSOURI — A burglar’s disguise may have been more revealing than he wanted.

The burglar was wearing regular clothes when he broke into a dance-wear shop in Missouri. He left with dance clothes that were mostly in adult sizes.

That came in handy when he returned 30 minutes later. He was wearing one of the stolen leotards when he took more merchandise and the cash register. He stole the safe, clothes, and books. But that disguise also shows off the tattoos on his back.

The owner says at least four or five other dance studios have been broken into in the last month. It’s not clear whether the leotard bandit is responsible, but police are looking for him.

“[It’s] the weirdest break in I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Krystal Bryan, Degage Dancewear. “I would love to see him caught. Just the damage that he’s doing to people who don’t deserve this.”