Park district approves lakefront golf course; Opponents worry about lack of public input

CHICAGO -- A golf course designed by Tiger Woods will soon be coming to Chicago’s lakefront.

Today the Chicago Park District unanimously approved a 1.1 million dollar contract to merge the South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses.

According to Park District managers Woods choose Chicago to introduce more inner city kids to the game.

But the proposal already has its fair share of opponents

Friends of the Parks believes the golf course plan is cloaked in secrecy and any public input would be nothing more than window dressing.

But the Park District Superintendent Mike Kelly disagrees and says while he would like to begin initial stages of design and engineering this spring, he won't proceed without public support. Last month Kelly and Mayor Emanuel announced the formation of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance to spearhead the project.

Kelly concedes the greens fees would go up but he does say that discounts would be offered to local residents.

The projected finish date would be sometime in 2020.