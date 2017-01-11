× Mother, 2 children ID’d in Lake in the Hills apparent murder-suicide

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — A woman and her two young children were found dead inside a townhouse in Lake in the Hills.

Police discovered the three in a townhome in the 2300 block of Daybreak Drive while responding to a 911 call.

The bodies have been identified as 27-year-old Carla Lopez-Mejia, her son 11-year-old Ezequiel Garcia, and her daughter 8-year-old Ariana Garcia.

Their causes of death are expected to be determined later today.

But, preliminary findings suggest this was a murder-suicide.