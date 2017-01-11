Man fatally hit by delivery van on Eisenhower Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old man was hit and killed by a delivery van as he was changing his tire on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The accident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound side of the expressway near Central Avenue.

Police say the victim had pulled over on the shoulder to change his tire and lost something in the road and went to retrieve it, when the driver of a delivery van hit him.

The man, identified as Marcus J. Neely, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police did not say whether the van’s driver would be issued a citation or charged with a crime.