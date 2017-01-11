Maddon serves up Italian dinner as Chicago Cubs charity caravan begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs kicked off their annual charity caravan in advance of this weekend's Cubs Convention.

The caravan started with a stop at the Salvation Army Freedom Center where manager Joe Maddon prepared a home cooked Italian meal for 200 homeless Chicago residents.

It’s a tradition Maddon started when he was manager of the Tampa Bay Rays.

He calls it “Thanks-mas.”

The caravan has planned stops at police stations, fire houses, children’s hospitals, schools and even a National Guard Armory before the convention begins on Friday.

And after the convention, the Cubs are making a trip to the White House to visit with president Obama on Monday.

Tom and Laura Ricketts will also attend the White House gathering.