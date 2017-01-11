Lunchbreak: Brussels sprouts with pistachio and rosemary, prepared by Baptiste and Bottle chef James Lintelmann

Chef James Lintelmann

Baptiste & Bottle

101 E. Erie Street, 20th Floor

Chicago

(312) 667-6793

www.baptisteandbottle.com

Brussels Sprouts with Pistachio and Rosemary

Ingredients:

1/2 lb large Brussels sprouts

1 Tbs sherry vinegar

1 Tbs butter

1 Tbs water

1 Tbs honey

1 Tbs finely chopped and fried Rosemary

1 Tbs roasted pistachios

Directions:

Cut off the woody ends of the Brussels sprouts and peel off the first three leaves of each sprout. Save the leaves, which will be crisped and used as a garnish. Cut sprouts into quarters or halves, depending on size. In a hot saute pan, sear the sprouts cut side down first to caramelize for a few seconds and then flip to caramelize the other sides. Remove the Brussels sprouts and set aside. Deglaze the pan with water, sherry vinegar and butter and honey. Once the liquid is reduced and the mixture becomes like syrup, add the sprouts to steam to cook. After a few minutes, add the pistachios and rosemary. Mix thoroughly. Serve warm.

Roasted Pistachios

Ingredients:

1/4 cup pistachios

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the pistachios evenly on a cookie sheet and bake for 5-8 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Roughly chop and set aside.

Flash Fried Brussels Sprout Leaves and Rosemary

Ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon rosemary

Brussels sprout leaves (as many as you’d like)

flavorless oil (canola, sunflower, grape seed)

Directions:

With enough oil to coat the bottom, heat the skillet on medium heat. Once oil is hot, add the sprout leaves and fry for 5-15 seconds. Flip and fry for another 5-15 seconds. Use tongs to remove and dry on a paper towel lined plate. Flash fry chopped rosemary in the same fashion and set aside.