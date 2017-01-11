Full video of President Barack Obama’s farewell address

CHICAGO — It was an emotional night for President Barack Obama, as he delivered his last address to the American people as commander in chief. Obama paid tribute to the sacrifices made by his family, and said First Lady Michelle Obama took on her role “with grace and grit and style and good humor.” Obama also said that his faith in America has only been strengthened by what he’s witnessed over the past eight years.
