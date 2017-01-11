From Rose to Bulls, Hawks & Cubs, Sam Panayotovich discusses it all on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Last summer, these were the exact things that Bulls fans were hoping wouldn't happen. Even for Derrick Rose after his trade to New York from Chicago in June.

But it's all happened again as Chicago basketball looks toward another bizarre year.

The Bulls are under .500 and are full of drama after the benching of Rajon Rondo. Meanwhile Rose went AWOL for a game in New York then returned the next day, raising question about his future with the Knicks.

At least the Blackhawks are good and the Cubs are getting ready for their World Series title defense.

Those were all part of Sam Panayotovich's conversation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

Sam segment's on the show