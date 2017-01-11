× Freezing Rain Advisory later this afternoon/evening north and west of Chicago

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory (purple-shaded area on headlined map above) in effect from 5PM to Midnight this evening for the area north and west of Chicago including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb and Kane Counties and the following cities – Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock,Waukegan, Oregon, Dekalb, Aurora and Elgin.

A cold front is approaching northeast Illinois out of Wisconsin this afternoon with rain expected to break out along and behind the frontal boundary. Temperatures ahead of the front will be above freezing this afternoon, but as the front settles south of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line late this afternoon, temperatures will fall, slowly dropping below 32-degrees. Rain will then begin freezing on colder surfaces, especially untreated roads, pavement, sidewalks, parking lots, etc.

An Advisory for freezing rain is also in effect for southern Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois this afternoon/evening. depending upon how conditions develop, the freezing rain advisory may have to be extended farther south into the Chicago area later this evening.