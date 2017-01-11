× Freezing Rain Advisory for most of Chicago area until 9AM CST Thursday morning

Freezing drizzle/rain may return to much of the Chicago area later tonight and Thursday forenoon – a Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for nearly the entire Chicago area (purple-shaded area on headlined map above) until 9AM CST Thursday morning. A cold front has moved south trough the Chicago area into central Illinois and the associated rain has shifted south and east ahead of the front, away from our area.

However an upper-level disturbance is expected to move over our area from the west and north later tonight and early Thursday, possibly allowing the redevelopment of light rain or drizzle. With colder air following the front and below-freezing temperatures expected to cover most of our area later tonight and early Thursday, there is still a good chance that freezing rain/drizzle could make the Thursday morning commute very slick and dangerous in many locations – there could even be some light snow accumulation in counties to the north close to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Individuals affected should check the latest forecasts, radar reports and temperatures before initiating travel or outdoor activities later tonight and Thursday morning.

Below are current Metro-area weather radar mosaic and temperature maps…

Current Chicago-area Metro weather radar mosaic…

Current Chicago-area Metro temperatures…