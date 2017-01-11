× Dense Fog Advisory for Chicago area until 9PM CST; Freezing rain Advisory north and west of Chicago

CHICAGO — A Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded area on headlined map to the right) for visibility dropping below a quarter-mile over much of the Chicago area across northeastern Illinois into northwest Indiana will be in effect until 9PM CST this Wednesday evening.

As a cold front drops south out of Wisconsin, visibility will improve behind the front, but at the same rain will accompany and follow as temperatures fall behind the front, so that freezing rain will possibly spread south into northern Illinois as the visibility slowly improves. Note the Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect for counties north and west of Chicago (purple-shaded area on headlined map above) late afternoon into the evening hours.

Flights are currently not arriving at Midway Airport due to low visibility.

Due to low visibility from fog, flights currently not arriving at MDW. Delays anticipated. Confirm flight status w/airline.Updates to follow — Midway Intl. Airport (@fly2midway) January 11, 2017

Current metro-area visibility(in miles)…