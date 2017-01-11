Chicago residents can be tree planters with help from new grant

If your block could use some sprucing up, this is for you.

The nonprofit forestry group Openlands is accepting applications for its spring tree planters grants.

The deadline is Monday.

Chicago residents can apply individually or with their communities to get up to 50 trees.

In the application, you have to name locations for at least ten plants on public land within two blocks of one another, and you have to plant them yourself.

Foresters will coach residents on how to keep the trees alive.

More information and application at OpenLands.org

