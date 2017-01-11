× Bears RB Jordan Howard named to the NFC roster for the 2017 Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST – In a forgettable season, he was one of the bright spots not only in the present but also the future.

Now Jordan Howard gets another thing to add to his historic rookie season with the Bears.

On Wednesday the running back was named to the roster for the NFC for the 2017 Pro Bowl on January 29th in Orlando, Florida. Howard is replacing Cardinals running back David Johnson who cannot play due to injury.

At the moment Howard is the only Bears player on the Pro Bowl roster since the team didn’t have anyone selected during the initial voting. That was not a surprise considering the team’s many injuries and 3-13 record – the franchise’s worst in a 16-game season.

Howard was the shining star of the team in the dark season as the fifth-round pick out of Indiana took hold of the number one running back spot. He broke the Bears record for rushing yardage in a season with 1,313 yards, besting Matt Forte’s record set back in 2008. He finished second in the NFL in rushing behind fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys.

Howard also had a 5.2 yards per carry average and scored six rushing touchdowns on the season.

This marks the second-straight year the Bears have gotten a representative into the Pro Bowl due to another player having to back out of the game. Last year Kyle Long was able to qualify for his third-straight Pro Bowl this way.