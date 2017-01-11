Around Town visits the Boat Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show offers attendees the best selection in boats, sailboats, outdoor gear, engines, electronics, travel destinations, and RVs– a one-stop shop for outdoor fun! The show features three distinct areas for every boater and outdoors enthusiast —powerboats, RVs, and “Strictly Sail Chicago.” Sail-specific booths are located within the sail section, while marine, travel, and outdoor gear occupy a central location on the show floor.

The 2017 Progressive® Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show® offers a winter escape with summer fun for the whole family, with a variety of educational opportunities and features from kayaking indoors to testing out the waters on dry land aboard the sailing simulator and much more.

The 2017 Progressive® Insurance Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show® offers daily, free hands-on educational seminars for boating, RV and outdoor enthusiasts at all levels of interest and more than 200 sailing-specific educational seminars throughout the duration of the show.

There’s a boat and RV for every budget and lifestyle, with financing options starting at as little as $250/month.

Over 50,000 attendees expected from around the Midwest