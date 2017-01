Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo received a welcome fit for a World Champion at the Blackhawks game Tuesday night.

Many people stood and cheered when the All-Star first baseman was shown on the United Center's big screen.

We're in a glass case of emotion with @ARizzo44 in the building! Welcome back to the UC, champ! pic.twitter.com/enGoSDPgyp — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 11, 2017

He also participated in the Hawks' Shoot the Puck in between the game's second and third periods. His third and final shot was SO close.

The Blackhawks beat the Red Wings 4-3 in overtime for their fourth straight win.

