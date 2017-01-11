911 dispatcher takes call about a fire from her own home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, Texas -- A 911 operator had to remain calm when a call came in about a fire at her own home.

Layla Wray was working the overnight shift last Friday when the call came in.

She recognized her daughter's voice but still worked to dispatch crews and make sure everyone was out safely.

Her husband and a deputy rescued the family's dogs and a litter of puppies. No one was injured.

Layla kept her composure but did have to put a stop to her kids' arguing.

The family did not have insurance and the home is a total loss.

They set up a GoFundMe account which has already raised more than $10,000.