140 or Less on Deshaun Watson, Rajon Rondo and the Cubs’ White House visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is one guy who might be heading to Chicago, another possibly leaving, and a team that is departing the Windy City next week - but only for a little bit.

Those were the topic's of the latest "140 or Less" on Sports Feed on Wednesday night.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave their opinions on the Bears taking Deshaun Watson in the draft, Rajon Rondo's future with the Bulls, and the Cubs' upcoming visit to the White House in the form of a tweet.

We also used a couple of opinions from fans on those subjects during the segment on Wednesday.

To watch the latest edition of "140 or Less" with Jarrett and Josh, click on the video above.