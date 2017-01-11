1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting on Southwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- One man is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The shootings occurred at 42nd and Talman in the Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The wounded made it to a parking lot at Archer and Western.

Paramedics reached them and took them to the hospital.

Alderman Ray Lopez says a Toyota sedan was "ambushed" by a van full of gang members who used an assault rifle.

It's believed it was in retaliation for a shooting in mid-December.

Lopez says it appears an all-out gang war is underway.