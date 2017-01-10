× Woman found dead in Englewood aparently hit by car, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street on Chicago’s South Side.

Th unidentified woman was discovered around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of South Wentworth in Englewood.

Police initially said it appeared the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but later said she was hit by a car.

A Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

