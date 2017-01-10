× Wind Advisory for wind gusts to 50 mph-plus late this morning through the afternoon into the evening hours across the Chicago area

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Wind Advisory for winds gusting at times in excess of 50 miles per hour across the Chicago area from late morning through the afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will increase, as a cold front approaches and moves through our area from west to east. With the cold frontal passage winds will strengthen additionally, at the same time shifting to the west with wind gusts over 50 miles over hour sustained through the afternoon into the evening hours.

High profile vehicles such as semis, trucks, buses will be especially susceptible to the strong winds. Before the cold frontal passage, strong southerly winds will make west-east travel most difficult. Then with the winds shifting to the west and strengthening, north-south travel will become very difficult through much of the afternoon and evening.

Farther north and east in southern Wisconsin and northern Indiana, Advisories (purple-shaded areas on headlined map above) for rain freezing on cold untreated roadways will be in effect until mid to late morning, so precautions should be taken as you approach travel in these areas.