Why are temps at the South Pole usually much colder than temps at the North Pole?

Dear Tom,

Temperature readings at the South Pole are usually much colder than those at the North Pole. Why?

William Moress

Dear William,

The climate at the South Pole is about 65 degrees colder than at the North Pole. Average summer and winter temperatures at the South Pole are -25 and -90 degrees, respectively. At the North Pole the readings are +32 and -30 degrees. Both poles receive the same amount of heat from sunlight, but their geography is vastly different in two very important ways. The North Pole sits as sea level, whereas the South Pole, in the interior of Antarctica, is at 9,000 feet. Air temperatures decline about five degrees per 1,000 feet of elevation increase. Secondly, interior Antarctica is perpetually snow-covered and it experiences extreme radiational cooling. The North Pole is underlain by the Arctic Ocean. The ocean’s heat and occasionally ice-free waters moderate air temperatures.