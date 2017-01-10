× WGN-TV TO AIR “CUBS CONVENTION 2017”

CHICAGO — January 10, 2017 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Cubs Convention 2017” on Saturday, January 14 from 8-9p LIVE from the 2017 Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. WGN’s Dan Roan will host.

Featuring coverage of the convention weekend starting with Friday’s opening ceremonies, the special will also include player introductions as well as special interviews with players and coaches on their post-World Series experiences. The broadcast will include highlights from “Friday Night with Ryan Dempster” (the former Cubs pitcher’s annual talk show at the convention) and interviews with Cubs legends. The special will also show some of the seminars featuring Cubs stars, as well as interviews with recently acquired players. “Cubs Convention 2017” will encore Sunday, January 15 from 12-1p CT on CLTV.

Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV has been home of the Cubs since 1948. WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com