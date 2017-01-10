Tom Skilling sits next to Bulls legend Scottie Pippen on flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Talk about a double dose of Chicago royalty!

WGN Chief meteorologist Tom Skilling was flying to Miami for vacation, and it ended up that he was seated next former Chicago Bulls World Champion Scottie Pippen on the plane!

Skilling posted a photo of him and Pippen to his Facebook page:

On WGN Morning News Tuesday, the anchors teased that Skilling was going to talk Pippen's ear off. But Pippen chimed in on Twitter to set the record straight saying, "For the record I enjoyed flying with @Skilling this morning! Great guy even if he is a bit of a talker..."