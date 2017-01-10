× Short-handed Bulls fall to Wizards

The Bulls were without Jimmy Butler and Niko Mirotic who were sick and Dwyane Wade who was resting, but it took a John Wall jumper with five seconds left to give the Wizards a 101-99 victory Tuesday night.

The Bulls got a big game from rookie Denzel Valentine who scored 19 points, on 5 3-pointers, and Rajon Rondo played in his first game since he was benched in the second half of the game December 30 at Indiana. Rondo had 12 points and 6 assists in 27 minutes.

The loss dropped the Bulls a game under 500 at 19-20, the Bulls will play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.