Rain Wednesday, then colder through Friday

A new period of rain is likely late afternoon Wednesday and Wednesday night as a weather system moves across the area. Colder air arrives Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures each day a little lower than the day before. However, temperatures will fall only to levels near the normal readings for this time of year. By Saturday, temperatures begin a slow recovery. Another rain system arrives Monday afternoon and continues into Tuesday.

Very windy conditions prevailed across the Chicago area (and much of the Midwest) on Tuesday. Locally, southwest winds gusted above 50 mph in the afternoon. Highest gusts reported were 66 mph at Carbon Hill in Grundy County at 65 mph at Yorkville in Kendall County. Shorewood in Will County also reported a gust of 65 mph. A peak gust of 56 mph occurred at O’Hare International Airport.