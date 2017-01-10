Powerful, historic area wind gusts reported

A strong area of low pressure continues deepening as it moves northeast away from the Chicago area but not before producing numerous winds gusts above 60 mph. Damage has been reported in some areas including Arlington Heights where a power pole was snapped in half.

The gusty winds should slowly subside later this evening and overnight.

Official O’Hare and midway wind gusts

Wind gusts at O’Hare and Midway airports have peaked at 56 mph and 55 mph respectively. The official 56 mph wind gust at O’Hare International Airport is the strongest January wind gust in 28 years—-since a 58 mph peak gust on January 8th, 1990.