President Obama arrives in Chicago for farewell address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In his farewell address, President Barack Obama plans to reaffirm in his farewell address his belief that change only happens when "ordinary people get involved, get engaged and come together to demand it."

Obama plans to say that after eight years in the White House he still believes in the power of change. The outgoing president plans to tell supporters in the city that launched his political career that change is the "beating heart of our American idea — our bold experiment in self-government."

Obama will note the founding fathers gave Americans the freedom to "chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil and imagination."

The President arrived at Chicago's O'Hare Airport around 5:30 p.m. and the motorcade made its way to McCormick Place. Rolling closures were put in place during the evening rush.

.@POTUS motorcade is leaving #ORD... Closures are now in place: IB Jane Addams, IB Kennedy & IB I-55 @ Central. pic.twitter.com/2cePdxKCDW — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 10, 2017

The White House says he's traveled on the plane to 56 countries and to 49 of the 50 U.S. states. He's visited all 50 but never flown to Maryland.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest tells reporters aboard Air Force One that prior to Tuesday's flight, the plane had been airborne for 2,799 hours and 6 minutes during Obama's tenure. That's equivalent to spending 116 days on the plane.

Earnest says Air Force One is "a national treasure." He says Obama benefited deeply from use of the plane.

Obama was joined by first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and sister Auma Obama, who is from Kenya. They were joined by Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan, national security adviser Susan Rice and counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco.

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife are also traveling to Chicago for the speech on a separate aircraft.

Meanwhile, crowds began to gather inside McCormick Place ahead of the historic speech.