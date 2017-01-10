Northwestern alum creates portraits of celebrities using only food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We always love seeing pictures of the A-listers that we talk to everyday.

No one has done them more cleverly than New York artist and Northwestern alum, Harley Langberg, at HarleysFoodArt.com.

His amazing photos are made entirely with food.

Here's Madonna made out of Eggplant, Spaghetti, Turnip, Swiss Cheese, Red Pepper, and Blueberries.:

Here’s Michael Jackson in peanut butter and jelly:

Michael Jackson PB&J Food Art #michaeljackson #mj #foodart #pbandj #peanutbutter #jelly A photo posted by Harley's Food Art™ (@harleysfood_art) on Sep 13, 2014 at 7:24pm PDT

Here’s Buddy the elf from the movie, "Elf" made out of Peppers, Eggplant, Turkey Breast, Blueberries, and Yogurt:

And here’s Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's in Bacon, Onion, Ham, Yogurt, Tomato, Egg Whites, and Zucchini: