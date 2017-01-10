Northwestern alum creates portraits of celebrities using only food

We always love seeing pictures of the A-listers that we talk to everyday.
No one has done them more cleverly than New York artist and Northwestern alum, Harley Langberg, at HarleysFoodArt.com.
His amazing photos are made entirely with food.
Here's Madonna made out of Eggplant, Spaghetti, Turnip, Swiss Cheese, Red Pepper, and Blueberries.:
Here’s Michael Jackson in peanut butter and jelly:
Here’s Buddy the elf from the movie, "Elf" made out of Peppers, Eggplant, Turkey Breast, Blueberries, and Yogurt:
Just can't get enough of this movie! Who else besides me watched it last night on ABC Family?? "Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?" Here's today's #tbt Happy Holidays folks! 😂😂🎄🎅🏼🗽 #buddytheelf #elf #Christmas #christmasmovie #holidays #willferrell #instaart #foodart #healthyeating #healthy #peppers #eggplant #turkeybreast #yogurt #cocoapowder
And here’s Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's in Bacon, Onion, Ham, Yogurt, Tomato, Egg Whites, and Zucchini: