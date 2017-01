Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMEWOOD, Ill. -- A new Krispy Kreme donut shop will open in south suburban Homewood.

It's located at 17815 Halsted Street.

The last franchise to bring Krispy Kreme to the Chicago area had 21 restaurants across three states before filing for bankruptcy in 2007.

The first 12 customers at the Homewood location will receive a free dozen donuts every week for a year.

Customers 13 through 100 will get a dozen donuts once a month for a year.