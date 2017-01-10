Lunchbreak: Ramen broth, prepared by Chef Shin Thompson, Furious Spoon Ramen Shop

Chef Shin Thompson
Furious Spoon Ramen Shop
2410 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago
1571 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago
125 S. Clark Street
Chicago
furiousramen.com/
To book a noodle-making class:
Quick at Home Ramen Broth
Ingredients:
2 pounds ground pork
1/2 pound ground chicken
2 1/2 quarts water
1 ounce chopped dry shiitake mushroom
2 Tablespoons chopped Scallions
1 Tablespoon Chopped Ginger
1 Tablespoon Chopped Garlic
Directions:
Stir all ingredients in a Medium-Large Pot until bringing to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Strain the soup. Add soy sauce or salt to taste.
You can purchase noodles at Mitsuwa Plaza Shopping Center in Arlington Heights to purchase pre-made, ramen noodles imported from Japan.