Lunchbreak: Ramen broth, prepared by Chef Shin Thompson, Furious Spoon Ramen Shop

Chef Shin Thompson

Furious Spoon Ramen Shop

2410 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago

1571 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago

125 S. Clark Street

Chicago

furiousramen.com/

To book a noodle-making class:

furiousramen.tocktix.com/

Quick at Home Ramen Broth

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground pork

1/2 pound ground chicken

2 1/2 quarts water

1 ounce chopped dry shiitake mushroom

2 Tablespoons chopped Scallions

1 Tablespoon Chopped Ginger

1 Tablespoon Chopped Garlic

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a Medium-Large Pot until bringing to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Strain the soup. Add soy sauce or salt to taste.

You can purchase noodles at Mitsuwa Plaza Shopping Center in Arlington Heights to purchase pre-made, ramen noodles imported from Japan.