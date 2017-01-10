Jack M. Silverstein discusses the past & present of the Bears & Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What happens in the last game of a season can sometimes define how people remember it.

That's a shame for the 2006 Chicago Bears - the last pro football team from the Windy City to make it to the Super Bowl. Their loss to the Colts on a rainy day at Dolphins Stadium clouded one of the best season in franchise history.

Jack M. Silverstein, who is the Windy City Gridiron historian, has spent the past few months remembering the team in stories for the website. He's talked with players like Charles Tillman, Thomas Jones and Cedric Benson among others.

To discuss more about those interviews, Jack came on Sports Feed on Tuesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He not only talked about that team with the hosts but also his book "How The GOAT was Built," which chronicles the 1995-1996 Bulls championship team.

Watch Jack's segments on Tuesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.