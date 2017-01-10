High Wind Warning issued for Chicago-area

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warning for Chicagoland. It will remain in effect until 10 p.m. CST.

The counties included in the warning are DuPage, McHenry, Cook, Lake, Kankakee, Iroquois, Kane, Will, Grundy, Kendall, Porter, Newton and Jasper. A Wind Advisory remains is in effect for LaSalle, DeKalb and LaPorte.

Several WeatherBug sites have already recorded wind gusts of more than 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible through Tuesday evening.

Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose objects will also be thrown around.

Dozens of flights have already been cancelled at O'Hare Airport.

