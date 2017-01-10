× Four Blackhawks named to the roster for the NHL All-Star Game

CHICAGO – Once again, the Blackhawks will be well represented at the NHL All-Star Game in 2017.

On Tuesday the NHL announce that forward Patrick Kane, center Jonathan Toews, defenseman Duncan Keith and goalie Corey Crawford have been named to the roster of the Central Division All-Stars.

They will take part in the All-Star weekend festivities-including the 3-on-3 division tournament-on January 28th and 29th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

