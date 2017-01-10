FeedonThis: Oh, what a championship night!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, a Monday night of college football in January was as good as many would have hoped when the sport began in August.

For a second-straight year, Alabama and Clemson engaged in an entertaining four quarters of football for the right to be the nation's best. Only this time in Tampa, it was the Tigers who came out on top for their first national title since 1981.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frdyman took part of Tuesday's Sports Feed to reflect on the incredible game at Raymond James Stadium. That's part of the #FeedonThis from the show and you can watch it in the video above.

The Blackhawks can't complain about the number of players they have in the All-Star game.

Their four selections are the most of any team in the NHL. But it's the players who were selected that caused a bit of debate.

Should Artemi, Artem, and Hossa be heading to Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend at the end of January? There is certainly an argument.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.