Delivery truck driver robbed in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO – Chicago police are seeking suspects in yet another delivery truck robbery.

The driver of the unmarked Amazon delivery truck was robbed at gun point around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.

The suspects were wearing ski masks and black hoodies and approached the van in the 8400 block of S. Hermitage.

Police say the suspects stole bags containing packages and fled eastbound on 84th St in a black mini van

One is described as a black male, 5’10, 190 lbs. The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’10, 210-215 lbs.

The driver was not injured.

The investigation continues.