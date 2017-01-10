× Cubs to visit White House on Monday: Tribune report

CHICAGO — Despite being an avid Chicago White Sox fan, President Barack Obama is welcoming 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs to Washington before he leaves office.

Sources tell the Chicago Tribune that the team will visit the White House Monday. The Cubs will be honored for their World Series title since 1908.

After the Cubs won the World Series, Obama was quick to congratulate the team and invite them to the White House.

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

Obama’s last day in office in Jan. 20.