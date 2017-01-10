Cubs to visit White House on Monday: Tribune report

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Chicago Cubs, Carl Edwards (6), Javier Baez (9), Chris Coghlan (8), Kris Bryant (17), Addison Russell (27) and Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrate after game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-7 in 10 innings. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Chicago Cubs, Carl Edwards (6), Javier Baez (9), Chris Coghlan (8), Kris Bryant (17), Addison Russell (27) and Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrate after game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-7 in 10 innings. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).
CHICAGO — Despite being an avid Chicago White Sox fan, President Barack Obama is welcoming 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs to Washington before he leaves office.
Sources tell the Chicago Tribune that the team will visit the White House Monday. The Cubs will be honored for their World Series title since 1908.
After the Cubs won the World Series, Obama was quick to congratulate the team and invite them to the White House.
Obama’s last day in office in Jan. 20.