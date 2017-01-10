× Classes cancelled at suburban high school for 2nd day due to illness

ST CHARLES, Ill. — Classes are cancelled Wednesday at St. Charles East High School after a still-unidentified illness sickened hundreds of students.

While the school said the stomach virus that reportedly affected around 800 students has not yet been determined to be norovirus, they are following the CDC’s protocols for it anyways.

The school will be closed for the second day in a row as custodial staff work to clean it.

The district posted on Facebook:

The CDC recommends that people with norovirus be symptom free for 48 hours before returning to normal activities. With that in mind, classes at St. Charles East High School are cancelled on Wednesday, January 11 and will resume on Thursday, January 12.

The school asked ill students to stay home, and for parents to keep them from getting together in groups.

They might want to spend their time studying – finals will begin as scheduled on Jan. 17.